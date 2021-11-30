Saints vs. Cowboys Tuesday injury report: Ryan Ramczyk downgraded to DNP

The rhythm continues for New Orleans Saints’ injury reports this season. Some good news, some bad news. A key piece to a recently-missed run game looks to be on his way back, but the Saints could again be down both starting tackles with a healthy pass-rush to keep at bay.

With starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk downgraded to DNP, the Saints could be going into Thursday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys without their top tackle tandem for the second time in three games. All while potentially welcoming in a new starting quarterback for the season in Taysom Hill. A tough situation for a first start on 2021.

What is looking good though is the potential of a run game for New Orleans, which has been sorely missed in recent weeks. In Week 11, the Saints rushed for just 44 yards with Tony Jones Jr. and Ty Montgomery. This after opening the season with four games of 140+ rushing yards in their first seven.

Running back Mark Ingram looks to be on his way back after two straight full practice days. After two-straight games of over 100 total yards, Ingram missed the Thanksgiving match vs. the Buffalo Bills with injury. Getting Ingram back should help them improve both on the ground and a bit in the passing game from last week’s game.

Concerns on the offensive and defensive line are mounting as availability in the trenches continues to thin.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said that he’ll wait and see what Taysom Hill looks like in practice on Wednesday before naming a starting quarterback. Hill has been dealing with a foot injury he suffered against the Tennessee Titans that has relegated him to an emergency backup role for the last two weeks. But early report this week suggest that if he’s healthy, he could be the Saints’ starter on Thursday night.

