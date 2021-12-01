New Orleans Saints rookie roundup heading into Week 13 against Dallas

The New Orleans Saints hosted the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving in a lopsided affair. New Orleans fell 31-6 and have now lost four straight games after starting the season 5-2.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 17 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The Saints’ ground game without running backs Alvin Kamara or Mark Ingram rushed for an abysmal 44 yards on 25 carries.

Paulson Adebo should be cleared to play

Third-round cornerback Paulson Adebo played two-thirds of the defensive snaps but left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Although he did not return, Adebo logged a full practice on Monday.

It was a doozy for the secondary, but Adebo recorded four tackles including one for loss. New Orleans came up with an interception but forced just one incompletion and allowed 11 first downs, according to PFF.

Pete Werner seeing a bit more action

Third-round linebacker Pete Werner was in on 16 defensive plays - up from 11 against Philadelphia in Week 11. He recorded three tackles on defense and played all 22 special teams snaps.

Adam Prentice got some love

Undrafted free agent fullback Adam Prentice saw his first NFL snaps with 15 on offense and 16 on special teams. While he did not receive a carry, he caught one pass for ten yards late in the second quarter.

First-round defensive end Payton Turner (shoulder) remains on injured reserve. He is eligible to return this week, but the Saints do not plan to activate him ahead of Thursday’s game. Sixth-round offensive tackle Landon Young is also on injured reserve but won’t return this season after suffering a foot injury against Philadelphia.

Fourth-round quarterback Ian Book was once again inactive. With the recent news of New Orleans looking to shake things up under center, it’ll be interesting to see if New Orleans turns to Book at some point this season.

The Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys for another Thursday night matchup. Dallas, who is 1-3 in their last four games, will be without coach Mike McCarthy due to COVID-19. A win would help New Orleans get back on track in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot.

