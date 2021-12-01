Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick-ups after Week 12

The fantasy football regular season is almost over but the grind continues. Every week, players emerge. Some emerge through injuries while others through their own ability. This week though, injuries are a big concern. Several superstar players have been put on the injured reserve list, leading to someone having to step into their roles. These are some waiver wire targets after the conclusion of Week 12 of the NFL regular season.

Chuba Hubbard, Running Back, Carolina Panthers

Rostered percentage: ESPN(33%), Yahoo(40%)

If the Christian McCaffrey owner, or some other unfortunate soul, dropped Hubbard a couple of weeks ago, now is the time to pounce. McCaffrey has been ruled out for the rest of the year with another lower leg injury. Hubbard immediately vaults to RB2 territory because of this injury. Temper some expectations though. The Panthers have struggled recently and neither McCaffrey nor Hubbard have had any incredible fantasy days lately.

Alexander Mattison, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings

Rostered percentage: ESPN(33%), Yahoo(51%)

Another injury to a superstar running back. Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder in Week 12 and is now set to rest to gear up for the playoffs. Mattison is available in far too many leagues as he was clearly the handcuff for Cook. Of the two running backs on this week’s waiver list, Mattison is the one more poised to be a true RB1 down the stretch. Those fighting for a playoff berth these last couple of weeks want to make sure and try to get one of these running backs though.

James O’Shaughnessy, Tight End, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostered percentage: ESPN(0%), Yahoo(0%)

This one is a dart throw at a very thin position. Dan Arnold had been producing competent fantasy weeks for the Jaguars in recent weeks. Unfortunately, Arnold also sustained an injury in Week 12 and will miss the rest of the year. In Arnolds seven complete games with the Jaguars, he was averaging six targets a game. This is good production at tight end, especially for a team that plays from behind most games.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

Rostered percentage: ESPN(5%), Yahoo(19%)

And we are four-for-four on injuries elevating fantasy players this week. The Titans have lost both of their top receivers in the past couple of weeks, placing Julio Jones and A.J. Brown in the Injured Reserve list. Westbrook-Ikhine steps in and looks to be one of Ryan Tannehill’s favorite targets. Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 13 times in the past two weeks. This is high-end production, especially for a player this late into the fantasy football regular season. Targets should continue for the next couple of weeks at least, making Westbrook-Ikhine a must-add for receiver needy teams this week.

