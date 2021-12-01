CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 12

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 92.3 (6-6)

Nick Folk’s 20 points were huge but weren’t even the most by a kicker this week...

vs.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 76.48 (6-6)

Elijah Mitchell and Nick Folk lead me to victory despite 5 total points from both WRs. Kickers are people too you know.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 114.5 (6-6)

Daniel Carlson’s 21 points sunk the Cowboys and also sunk Team Dunnells

vs.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 95.02 (7-5)

Big Thanksgiving day in Dallas for Team Sanders as Daniel Carlson and Dak Prescott each go for 21+ points. Not a bad week from Team Dunnells but just wasn’t enough.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 72.08 (3-9)

Good effort from both of these teams this year, but injuries to top draft choices Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry would kill anyone's season

vs.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 61.58 (3-9)

Team Ertle gets their first win since Week 3, but unfortunately by way of victories from me and Team Sanders, both of these teams have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 151.52 (8-4)

Not to be overlooked on Team Two First Place is Jaylen Waddle, who has scored 16+ points in back to back weeks

vs.

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 62.58 (3-9)

Leonard Fournette’s huge day also eliminates Instant Kamara from playoff contention.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 119.0 (9-3)

Dontrell Hilliard looks like another great waiver wire add for Mr. Chow

vs.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 68.96 (6-6)

Mr. Chow gets back on track to clinch a playoff spot as Cordarrelle Patterson returns from injury. Tee Higgins and Mason Crosby were the only ones in double figures for the Bishop Sycamore Centurions.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 139.48 (9-3)

Joe Mixon’s 30.3 points weren’t enough to overcome a three 20+ point scorers on CeeDeez Lutz

vs.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 106.04 (6-6)

The hottest team in the league keeps it going with a fifth straight win for CeeDeez Lutz. All but one player scoring in double digits is a good way to clinch a playoff spot.

Highest Scoring Team: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 151.52 (2)

Lowest Scoring Team: You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 61.58 (4)

Largest Margin of Victory: Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 88.94 points (3)

This Weeks MVP: Leonard Fournette, Team Two First Place (40.6 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: Chris Godwin, Green Bay LiveLaughLove (2.7 points) (1)

