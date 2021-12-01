Fleur-de-Links, December 1: Sean Payton does not commit to a quarterback for game vs. Cowboys

The only change for the Saints in the most recent injury report was Ryan Ramczyk downgrading to DNP after being limited on Monday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott to carry a big load in the upcoming game against the Saints, silencing any doubts about whether Elliott would play.

In spite of previous reports, Sean Payton says that he has not committed to a starting quarterback for the upcoming game, saying that he wants to see how Taysom Hill does on Wednesday’s practice.

The Saints have released wide receiver Kevin White and fullback Alex Armah.

While Jerry Jones has said that he expects Amari Cooper to play in the upcoming game despite testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, head coach Mike McCarthy says that Cooper’s participation is TBD.

Trysten Hill, who was initially suspended for two games after punching a player last week following his team’s loss, has had his suspension reduced, but will still miss the upcoming game against the Saints.

The Washington Football Team has signed former Saints kicker Brian Johnson.

Thank you Saints family ⚜️ https://t.co/EI2WmLvfQJ — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 1, 2021