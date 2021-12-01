Fleur-de-Links, December 1: Sean Payton does not commit to a quarterback for game vs. Cowboys

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Cowboys Tuesday injury report: Ryan Ramczyk downgraded to DNP - Canal Street Chronicles
The only change for the Saints in the most recent injury report was Ryan Ramczyk downgrading to DNP after being limited on Monday.
Jerry Jones expecting Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott to carry ‘serious load’ vs Saints - Cowboys Wire
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott to carry a big load in the upcoming game against the Saints, silencing any doubts about whether Elliott would play.
Sean Payton won’t commit to Saints starting QB vs. Cowboys; Taysom Hill says he’s ready to play - CBS Sports
In spite of previous reports, Sean Payton says that he has not committed to a starting quarterback for the upcoming game, saying that he wants to see how Taysom Hill does on Wednesday’s practice.
Saints release Kevin White, Alex Armah - Pro Football Talk
The Saints have released wide receiver Kevin White and fullback Alex Armah.
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD - NFL
While Jerry Jones has said that he expects Amari Cooper to play in the upcoming game despite testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, head coach Mike McCarthy says that Cooper’s participation is TBD.
Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill has suspension reduced on appeal; out for New Orleans Saints game - ESPN
Trysten Hill, who was initially suspended for two games after punching a player last week following his team’s loss, has had his suspension reduced, but will still miss the upcoming game against the Saints.
Washington signs season’s fourth kicker: Brian Johnson - Washington Times
The Washington Football Team has signed former Saints kicker Brian Johnson.
Thank you Saints family ⚜️ https://t.co/EI2WmLvfQJ— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 1, 2021
GOT TO FIX THIS, ASAP! https://t.co/t7iohnhZG5— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) November 30, 2021
"I am healthy. I feel good. I am ready to go this week," - Mark Ingram pic.twitter.com/TbyaA7gsoT— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2021
