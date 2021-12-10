Fleur-de-Links, December 10: Taysom Hill expects to start against New York Jets

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints at Jets Thursday injury report: second full practice for Alvin Kamara - Canal Street Chronicles
The only change for the Saints in the most recent injury report is the addition of Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s status as limited.
Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - New Orleans Saints
In addition to being the team’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Taysom Hill planning to start on Sunday after throwing 4 interceptions, injuring finger vs. Cowboys - Yahoo! Sports
Despite his injury and performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Taysom Hill plans to start for the Saints in the upcoming game against the New York Jets.
New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles - New Orleans Saints
In the third round of returns for Pro Bowl voting, Terron Armsted still holds the top spot among NFC tackles.
New Orleans Saints running back, wide receiver placed on COVID-19 list - WDSU
Ty Montgomery becomes the third Saints player to be placed on the COVID-19 list.
Week 14 Power Rankings: Injuries continue to keep Saints out of playoff conversations - New Orleans Saints
The Saints continue to linger towards to bottom in NFL Power Rankings, coming in as high as #22 and as low as #26.
Saints transcripts: Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, Malcolm Jenkins Media Availability| Thursday, Dec. 9 - New Orleans Saints
Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the upcoming game against the New York Jets.
The National Strength and Conditioning Association has named Saints’ Dan Dalrymple the Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/pW9jgNxn5A— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2021
Saints players currently in the top 10 for Pro Bowl voting, by position:— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 9, 2021
OT: Terron Armstead, 1st
RS: Deonte Harris, 2nd
DE: Cam Jordan, 8th
RB: Alvin Kamara, 8th
Could be Easop Winston Jr. time on kick returns.... https://t.co/f8FmwnrFNX— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 9, 2021
