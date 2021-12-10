 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 10: Taysom Hill expects to start against New York Jets

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Jets Thursday injury report: second full practice for Alvin Kamara - Canal Street Chronicles

The only change for the Saints in the most recent injury report is the addition of Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s status as limited.

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award - New Orleans Saints

In addition to being the team’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Taysom Hill planning to start on Sunday after throwing 4 interceptions, injuring finger vs. Cowboys - Yahoo! Sports

Despite his injury and performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Taysom Hill plans to start for the Saints in the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles - New Orleans Saints

In the third round of returns for Pro Bowl voting, Terron Armsted still holds the top spot among NFC tackles.

New Orleans Saints running back, wide receiver placed on COVID-19 list - WDSU

Ty Montgomery becomes the third Saints player to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

Week 14 Power Rankings: Injuries continue to keep Saints out of playoff conversations - New Orleans Saints

The Saints continue to linger towards to bottom in NFL Power Rankings, coming in as high as #22 and as low as #26.

Saints transcripts: Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, Malcolm Jenkins Media Availability| Thursday, Dec. 9 - New Orleans Saints

Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

