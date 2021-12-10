Fleur-de-Links, December 10: Taysom Hill expects to start against New York Jets

The only change for the Saints in the most recent injury report is the addition of Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s status as limited.

In addition to being the team’s nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Despite his injury and performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Taysom Hill plans to start for the Saints in the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

In the third round of returns for Pro Bowl voting, Terron Armsted still holds the top spot among NFC tackles.

Ty Montgomery becomes the third Saints player to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Saints continue to linger towards to bottom in NFL Power Rankings, coming in as high as #22 and as low as #26.

Tre’Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

The National Strength and Conditioning Association has named Saints’ Dan Dalrymple the Professional Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/pW9jgNxn5A — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2021

Saints players currently in the top 10 for Pro Bowl voting, by position:



OT: Terron Armstead, 1st

RS: Deonte Harris, 2nd

DE: Cam Jordan, 8th

RB: Alvin Kamara, 8th — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 9, 2021