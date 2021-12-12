Week 14 late games open thread

Week 14 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff. Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a quartet of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

Detroit at Denver

San Francisco at Cincinnati

Buffalo at Tampa Bay

The most interesting matchup in the second half of the day should be the 49ers/Bengals contest. We will see which team rebounds from their tough losses last week. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

