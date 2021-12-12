Saints vs. Jets: Week 14 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 14

The Saints take on the Jets at MetLife. The Saints come into this one on an ugly five-game slide. This Saints offense may be the worst we have seen since Sean Payton has been coach, but these Jets are equally as bad, and their defense is worse. If ever there were a game the Saints could win this season, this is it. We’ll have to see how this one plays out on the field.

Kickoff:

Sunday, December 12th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather Forecast:

44º - Sunny

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 705

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 822

Odds:

Saints -5.5; Over/Under 43, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Here’s to the Saints getting themselves together today! Who Dat!

