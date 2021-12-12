CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Saints vs. Jets

Start: Saints D/ST

The Jets are one of the worst offenses in the league when fully healthy, and they won’t even be close to that this week. The Jets will be without their top two running backs and top two receivers on Sunday, as the options will be very limited for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets are ranked 27th against fantasy D/STs this year, and that was with their starters healthy. This should be a good game to get back on track for the Saints D/ST, who has not scored in double figures since Week 8. Despite this, the matchup makes them easily a top 5 play this week.

Start: Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill’s struggles as a passer have been well documented, as he threw four interceptions against the Cowboys in his first start this season. What is not in question is Hill’s ability as a runner. In that regard, Hill may the best running quarterback in the NFL not named Lamar Jackson, and figures to be a big part of the run game again against the New York Jets. The Jets currently rank dead last against fantasy RBs, on top of being ranked 24th against QBs, meaning this recommendation is all about the matchup. Expect the Saints to go very run heavy against New York, and consider Hill a top 10 option at QB this week granted he gets his carries in the ground game.

Sit: Everyone else not named Alvin Kamara

This may be one of the least fantasy relevant games of the year. The only position player that should be starting in most leagues in this game is Alvin Kamara, that’s it. Jamison Crowder may be a popular streaming option this week, as someone has to take over Elijah Moore’s production, but until we see it from Crowder I would leave him out of the lineup. The Jets starting running back will be Ty Johnson, who has shown flashes this year, mainly in the passing game, but the Saints run defense is to strong to recommend starting a backup RB unless you have no better options. For the Saints, the passing game simply is not efficient enough with Taysom Hill under center to recommend starting either Tre’Quan Smith or Marquez Callaway, and it’s unlikely Tony Jones Jr. will get enough touches with Kamara back in the lineup.

