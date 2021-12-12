Saints at Jets inactives: Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Marcus Davenport return

The New Orleans Saints have had a lot of bad news this season. But Sunday against the New York Jets, the team may look the healthiest it has looked in a while despite there being some new pieces missing on COVID/IR. But first, today’s list of inactives is headlined with the fourth consecutive missed game by T Ryan Ramczyk.

QB Ian Book

OL Will Clapp

T Ryan Ramczyk (Knee)

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (Hamstring)

LB Kaden Elliss (Hamstring)

LB Pete Werner (Elbow)

CB Ken Crawley

In addition to the inactive list they’ll also be without other key pieces.

DE Cam Jordan will miss the first game of his career after 172 straight appearances after being added to the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week. RB Mark Ingram and and RB/WR Ty Montgomery are out while also being on the COVID list. WR Deonte Harris will serve the first game of his three game suspension. Other defenders like Payton Turner and Tanoh Kpassagnon remain on IR as well.

But it’s not all bad news as the Saints are getting healthier. They’ll return RB Alvin Kamara, T Terron Armstead, and DE Marcus Davenport as they’ve missed recent games with injury. The Saints also designated DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve earlier this week, activating him on Saturday. He will also make his highly-anticipated return.

New Orleans was able to elevate three additional players from the practice squad as COVID replacements.

OL James Carpenter

WR Kevin White

WR Easop Winston

TE Ethan Wolf

LB Chase Hansen

Wondering if Ethan Wolf being up at tight end this week means Juwan Johnson will play wide receiver today. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 12, 2021

Perhaps Easop Winston’s first game of 2021 can bring also some field-stretching and return capabilities in Deonte Harris’s stead while James Carpenter helps to sure up depth on the offensive line.

