Social media reactions to Saints win over Jets

After five long weeks, the New Orleans Saints finally put an end to their losing streak. Albeit against the Jets, the Saints are back in the win column. While moving to 6-7 keeps the Saints hopes of a wildcard spot alive, it doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods yet. They’ll need to at bare minimum, go 3-1 down the stretch of the rest of the season. These are things that we will discuss as time progresses and things play out, for now, let’s dive into the social media reactions of the Saints win against the New York Jets.

I know I'm making a lot of jokes about the offense today but Alvin Kamara looks as good as ever. Just ran in for a 16-yard TD and already has 75 rushing yards + 3 catches today — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 12, 2021

Alvin Kamara's return feels pretty important for this offense — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 12, 2021

Imagine if Sean Payton surround this guy Alvin Kamara with actual weapons instead of Krispy Krunchy Chicken employees — Beignet Boy⚜️ (@_joshstaylit_) December 12, 2021

Today was Taysom Hill's first career start at QB without a turnover — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) December 12, 2021

Alvin Kamara asked what he thought of Taysom Hill’s 44-yard TD run with a little more than a minute remaining in a 30-9 win:



“He should’ve slid. I told his dumbass slide.” Joked that Hill must’ve wanted the stats. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 12, 2021

Saints scoring 30 points…in this economy? — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 12, 2021

Next up for the Saints is a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. I’ll be back after that game once again to give you all the social media reactions for what I am sure will be an emotional contest for both times.

