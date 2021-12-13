Saints open as 11-point underdogs against the Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints (6-7) were finally able to snap their five-game losing skid with a dominating win against the New York Jets.

The Saints’ opponent this week, the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), are a much different team the Saints’ previous opponent.

After a gauntlet portion of a schedule that included the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, and the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, the Saints schedule begins to soften up for the remaining five games, minus a re-match with the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa.

After being favorited by 5 points last week against the Jets, the Saints are back on the other side of the betting odds as they open as 11-point underdogs against the Buccaneers (a team they’ve already beaten once this season) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ve seen the Saints beat the Buccaneers before, albeit in a game started by Jameis Winston and finished by Trevor Siemian. This week, it will be Taysom Hill leading the Saints offense with the hopes of increasing the Saints’ postseason chances.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @ChrisDunnells. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.