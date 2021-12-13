CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 14

Nothing like playing the New York Jets (or getting your best player back) to break a losing streak. The Saints pulled away from New York in the fourth quarter to get back in the wins column this week, and despite five straight losses now sit outside the playoffs only due to a tiebreaker. Alvin Kamara returned and didn’t miss a beat, scoring double digit fantasy points yet again. Taysom Hill once again was great running the football, rushing for 2 touchdowns and 73 yards on his way to finishing as the third highest scoring QB through Sunday afternoon.

STUD: Alvin Kamara

It’s no surprise that Alvin Kamara’s return saw the Saints score 30+ points for the first time since their last win in Week 8. He remains one of the best running backs in the NFL, and his value to the Saints right now is the highest it has ever been. 145 total yards and a touchdown got him to 22.5 fantasy points, his third game of 20+ points this season. Kamara has scored in double figures in all but one game this year, and his fantasy owners should be thrilled to have him return heading into the playoffs.

dud: Jamison Crowder

It’s hard to name that big of a dud in a game where only two players were started in over 50% of leagues, but Crowder appeared to be a decent streaming option this week and did not live up to it. The Saints were the 29th ranked defense against fantasy WRs, and the WR Crowder was replacing as the top option in the Jets offense had scored in double figures in five of the last six weeks. Crowder did manage 3 catches, but only gained 19 yards receiving. The Saints defense was able to shut down the entire New York attack, holding them to just 9 points on Sunday. Crowder should be a better option going forward if the matchup is favorable and you need help at WR.

How did your fantasy team do in Week 14? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.