Fleur-de-Links, December 13: Saints break losing streak

New Orleans Saints News:
Kamara, Defense Lead Saints to 30-9 Win Over the Jets - Canal Street Chronicles
Alvin Kamara’s return helped the Saints achieve their first win in weeks, defeating the New York Jets.
Demario Davis grateful he’s OK after a fan was tackled into him after Saints vs Jets game - NOLA
Demario Davis shares his story of how a fan jumped onto the field, and when the fan was tackled, he was tackled into Demario.
Saints at Jets inactives: Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Marcus Davenport return - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite the return of Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Marcus Davenport, multiple players were still inactive for the Saints’ game against the Jets, including Ryan Ramczyk, Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, and others.
WATCH: Alvin Kamara finds end zone in return to game action - Canal Street Chronicles
A video of Alvin Kamara’s first touchdown since returning from injury.
Alvin Kamara’s emotional reaction to first game back with Saints - Clutch Points
Alvin Kamara shares how much it means to him to be able to get back on the field.
WATCH: Taysom Hill runs it in for the score - Canal Street Chronicles
A video of one of Taysom Hills rushing touchdowns.
Saints QB Taysom Hill ‘should’ve slid’ on his late TD, and Alvin Kamara colorfully agrees - NOLA
Taysom Hill reflects on his late-game rushing touchdown, and Alvin Kamara shares Hill’s self-assessment.
Demario on the #Saints win pic.twitter.com/k8VD8W0enV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2021
this one hit different https://t.co/P3EtNYL08W— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 12, 2021
Happy Sunday! Saints win! #Saints | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/k2vbnDfgyO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 12, 2021
