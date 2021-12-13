Overreactions to Saints win over the Jets in Week 14

The New Orleans Saints got back into the win column in Week 14 of the NFL Regular Season. After dropping the last five games, Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, and the Saints defense led the team into MetLife Stadium and came away with a decisive win against the New York Jets. The game was close through the first half, but the Saints seemed to wake up in the second. The Saints outscored the Jets 20-3 in the last two-quarters of the game, sealing the game. This was a must-have win for the Saints, but it is not time to celebrate yet. With four games remaining of the regular season, the Saints must continue forward. These are overreactions to the New Orleans Saints Week 14 win over the New York Jets.

It is just the Jets

The Saints were coming off of 10 days' rest and had the Jets on the schedule. Before the season began, even the most negative fans would have chalked this game up as a win and the Saints took care of business. The extra days of rest of preparation are always a plus, especially for a Saints team that had lost five straight games for the first time under Sean Payton. Taysom Hill had more time to settle into the offense over this extended period and the Saints were able to get healthier. Of course, the Saints held the Jets to their lowest scoring output since Week 3. The Jets were only able to muster 13 first downs the entire game against this rejuvenated Saints defense.

But let’s be honest, it is just the Jets. This team has only won three games the entire season. They have been known to knock off high-profile teams like the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Saints are not in those teams’ category yet. The Saints are now forced to play the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime next Sunday. A win is a win, but the Saints must not think all wins will come this easy with four games remaining in the regular season.

CJ22 is the heart of the Saints defense

Demario Davis might be the leader of the Saints offense, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the heart and soul of the team. Gardner-Johnson has not played with the Saints defense since Week 9. During this stretch, the Saints allowed an average of 30 points per game. All of these resulted in losses. With Gardner-Johnson back on the field though, the Saints defense looked strong once again. The return of Gardner-Johnson surely helped spark the offense. He is a very vocal player and someone who brings energy to the locker room and sidelines. As previously stated, it is just the Jets, but the Saints defense has played bad lately and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is just the kind of spark they needed in a “get right” game.

Taysom Hill is better with four fingers than others

Taysom Hill put together a good game against the Jets in Week 14. Hill started rough. The Saints managed just three points in their first four drives. It still seems as if Hill and the Saints medical staff are adjusting his hand stint for game action. After halftime though, Hill and the offense began to click. Of the six drives after the half, the Saints scored on four of them. If this is the kind of complementary football the Saints can have with the defense, this Saints team could scare some teams in the playoff hunt.

For his own work, Hill was solid. He completed over 70% of his passes, but for just 175 yards. Where Hill is dangerous is his legs though. He added another 73 yards to the offense just with his rushing, including a long run to ice the game late. Alvin Kamara had a great day as well, adding another 120 yards on the ground. Hill will likely have to pass more in future games, but hopefully, his finger issues have been figured out now. The team will not have to spend the first half of games getting the finger adjusted after this week's test run. However, this is the kind of offensive attack, with long and safe drives, that could finish strong in the NFC South.

