Fleur-de-Links, December 14: Saints waive center

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints open as 11-point underdogs against the Buccaneers - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently double-digit underdogs in their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Dec. 13 - New Orleans Saints
A transcript from Sean Payton’s conference call with local media where he talks about Taysom Hill, Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, and the team’s upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Forecast: Saints keep playoff dreams alive in New York - WWLTV
The Saints’ victory over the New York Jets kept the Saints in the hunt for a wild card spot in the playoffs.
New Orleans Saints release former LSU star Will Clapp - 24/7 Sports
After being drafted by the Saints in 2018, the Saints have waived center Will Clapp.
Saints’ Taysom Hill does not plan on changing his playing style to compensate for injuries - NOLA
Taysom Hill speaks on his play style in relation to his injuries.
Bruce Arians on Saints QB Taysom Hill, Injury Updates | Press Conference - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks on the Saints and Taysom Hill, saying that he has “a lot of respect,” for the Saints and that Taysom Hill is “pretty good.”
Saints transcripts: Marcus Davenport and Erik McCoy Virtual Media Availability| Monday, Dec. 13 - New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport and Erik McCoy speak on getting a win in their most recent game.
