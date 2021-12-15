Netflix premiers first trailer for ‘Home Team’

Today, Netflix gave us our first look at the Sean Payton Bountygate based film, ‘Home Team.’

Starring Kevin James as Coach Payton, this film will focus on the year Payton spent away from the game of football. With supporting cast Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider and Jackie Sandler, this has all the makings of a feel-good film that will surely leave fans of the New Orleans Saints laughing.

In an interview with People magazine, James would go on to say this about the film:

“It’s a great father-son story, which is what I really related to. It’s heartfelt and moving, but with a lot of comedic moments for parents and kids.”

Check out the trailer for the film below

‘Home Team’ will be available to stream on Netflix on January 28th, 2022!

