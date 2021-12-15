CSC’s fantasy league recap: Week 14

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 86.78 (8-6)

Saquon Barkley was a disappointment in the fantasy regular season, but a strong final 4 weeks will make everyone forget

vs.

You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 79.2 (4-10)

From 0-4 and dead last to 8-6 and a playoff berth for This is the Falcons Fault. Not a coincidence the season turned around when all the Falcons players were dropped from the lineup. Tough year for Ross ends with a comeback fallen short by the Rams D/ST.

Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells: 136.7 (8-6)

Will Taysom Hill be able to take Team Dunnells to a second straight title?

vs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 115.32 (8-6)

Team Dunnells will start their title defense off in a rematch with Team Two First Place next week. Already a 2-0 advantage for Team Dunnells in the regular season, can they complete the sweep?

Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings: 131.42 (4-10)

Andrew will go as far in the playoffs as Nick Chubb can carry him

vs.

Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell: 73.92 (7-7)

Huge week for Instant Kamara as the Bishop Sycamore Centurions limp into the playoffs. They’ll get Jalen Hurts back however, and will need a big performance to pull the upset as the #7 seed.

CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 85.68 (11-3)

Deebo Samuel and CeeDeez Lutz will have the biggest targets on their back this postseason, securing the best record and the highest scoring season

vs.

Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver: 69.92 (6-8)

CeeDeez Lutz has not lost since Week 7, as they ended the year on a seven game winning streak. Green Bay LiveLaughLove is left on the outside looking in on the playoffs due to a tiebreaker.

Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 152.12 (10-4)

Led by fantasy MVP Cooper Kupp, Mr. Chow is a strong contender for the title this postseason

vs.

Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 69.64 (6-8)

Mr. Chow finally gets healthy again and thus gets back to their winning ways. Team Sanders makes the playoffs due to a tiebreaker over Green Bay LiveLaughLove despite a low scoring week.

Ask the Cook-Chris Conner: 135.72 (8-6)

Led by a trio of top-15 running backs, Ask the Cook could be your dark horse team heading into the playoffs

vs.

Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle: 130.4 (4-10)

Closest game of the week sees Odell Beckham Jr. come just 5 points short of the Monday night miracle.

Highest Scoring Team: Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 152.12 (4)

Lowest Scoring Team: Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders: 69.64 (2)

Largest Margin of Victory: Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 82.48 points (4)

This Weeks MVP: Dalvin Cook, Ask the Cook (34.7 points) (1)

This Weeks LVP: James Robinson, You Winston You Lose Some (0.4 points) (1)

PLAYOFFS:

1-CeeDeez Lutz vs. 8-Team Sanders

4-Team Two First Place vs. 5-Team Dunnells

3-Ask the Cook vs. 6-This is the Falcons Fault

2-Mr. Chow vs. 7-Bishop Sycamore Centurions

Regular Season Awards:

Aaron Rodgers Award (Regular season champions): CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 11-3

Atlanta Falcons Award (Last place finisher): You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 4-10

Drew Brees Award (Highest scoring team): CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield: 1,639.34 points

Cam Jordan Award (Fewest points allowed): Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 1,254.94 points

Sean Payton Award (Most times as highest scoring team): Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 4

Carolina Panthers Award (Most times lowest scoring team): You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson: 4

Marques Colston Award (Most times with largest margin of victory): Mr. Chow-Tina Howell: 4

Mark Ingram Award (Most times as weekly MVP): Tyreek Hill-Team Sanders: 3

Jared Cook Award (Overall Fantasy LVP): Saquon Barkley-This is the Falcons Fault

Alvin Kamara Award (Overall Fantasy MVP): Cooper Kupp-Mr. Chow

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.