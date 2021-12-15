Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the Saints fan in your life

With virus mutations, an injury-depleted roster, and a Kevin James-led Netflix series on the horizon, it might be easy to forget, but Christmas is less than two weeks away. If you’re still looking for that last-minute gift idea for that New Orleans Saints fan in your life, we’ve laid out some options here for you.

Jerseys, hats, t-shirts...if you need it, it should be here below for you. And don’t forget: we also have officially-licensed New Orleans Saints face-coverings if you haven’t been able to find protective face guards yet. You can still buy those here.

Another great idea for a Father’s Day gift if they don’t already own it, is the 2009 Saints Super Bowl DVD, available on Amazon for less than $10.

We’ve also got tons of other cool Saints novelty pieces, including these CUSTOM shoes from KnuckleHead Kustomz.

They’re one-of-a-kind, but also available for sale for only $130.00 (on sale from an original price of $220). You can be the first to buy this unique piece of Saints memorabilia - and wardrobe - here.

If you don’t like custom shoes, how about a classic? If you want to be like Sean Payton, you’ll have to wear New Orleans Saints-themed Nike shoes. Don’t worry: You can now purchase New Orleans Saints Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes in sizes 3.5 to 14, available for purchase in both men and women’s. Buy yours today!

Speaking of women, how about these beautiful New Orleans Saints earrings from BaubleBar?

BaubleBar’s Officially-Licensed NFL Collection is the perfect gift for your football-loving best friend, partner, or parent that are looking for a first down in stylish team looks. The collection features earring sets representing all 32 teams, including your New Orleans Saints. You can buy yours here! I personally can vouch for these earrings as I got my wife a set as a stocking-stuffer, and the pictures don’t do them justice!

