Fleur-de-Links, December 15: Saints remain in the playoff hunt

Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, and Alvin Kamara speak on the team’s win over the New York Jets.

In spite of being 11-point underdogs, the Saints are still predicted to cover the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints are 1 of 5 teams that are currently 6-7, keeping them in the playoff hunt.

Netflix has released a trailer for Home Team, the new movie covering Sean Payton’s time away from the NFL following his suspension.

An analysis of Alvin Kamara’s juke which led to his rushing touchdown against the New York Jets.

Saints fans and detractors alike react to the Netflix trailer for Home Team.

Local military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin as part of the “Pregame Huddle Experience.”

