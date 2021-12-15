 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 15: Saints remain in the playoff hunt

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 12 Saints at Jets Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Important quotes after the Saints win over the Jets include checking in on players playing through injury - Canal Street Chronicles

Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, and Alvin Kamara speak on the team’s win over the New York Jets.

NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 15, 2021: Model high on Saints, Steelers - CBS Sports

In spite of being 11-point underdogs, the Saints are still predicted to cover the spread against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints’ playoff odds a little better after win vs. Jets. Here’s where they stand after Week 14. - KTBS

The Saints are 1 of 5 teams that are currently 6-7, keeping them in the playoff hunt.

A trailer has been released for Home Team, starring Kevin James as Sean Payton - Awful Announcing

Netflix has released a trailer for Home Team, the new movie covering Sean Payton’s time away from the NFL following his suspension.

Alvin Kamara touchdown juke vs Jets | Expert Analysis Week 14 - New Orleans Saints

An analysis of Alvin Kamara’s juke which led to his rushing touchdown against the New York Jets.

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Movie Trailer - The Spun

Saints fans and detractors alike react to the Netflix trailer for Home Team.

New Orleans Saints partnered with Microsoft Teams for Pregame Huddle Experience with local military members - New Orleans Saints

Local military members joined Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Garrett Griffin as part of the “Pregame Huddle Experience.”

