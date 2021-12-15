Saints at Buccaneers Wednesday injury report: still no Ryan Ramczyk for now

The New Orleans Saints returned to practice on Wednesday after their win against the New York Jets. Now, as they turn their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the hope is that they can continue to get healthier. So far, things aren’t progressing quickly at this early juncture.

Saints injury report pic.twitter.com/Q0K8FwOB2r — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 15, 2021

Biggest news on this list will be that Marcus Davenport and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were both limited after returning from injuries last week. Davenport has been battling the shoulder injury for a few weeks now and was limited all week at practice last week too. Gardner-Johnson was a revelation to have return in terms of the energy he brings to every defensive snap. even had Alvin Kamara running out on the field at one point.

It’s good to see Pete Werner returning after being out. He’d be a welcome reunion for the team as they prepare to go up against the Bucs and Leonard Fournette who has performed well recently, though may be battling injury early in the week.

Many hoped to see starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk back at practice after missing the last four games. As of Wednesday, he remains DNP. But hopefully some progress ahead this week. If he’s not able to go again against Tampa, expect James Hurst to continue at RT while Calvin Throckmorton continues to log starts at LG. If Ramczyk is able to return, I could see Hurst bouncing back inside and Throckmorton going to the sixth-man role.

Tight end Adam Trautman was designated to return on Wednesday, opening his practice window. He’ll have 21 days to work his way back to the active roster. Last week, the Saints designated C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return early in the week and he played the following weekend. A rhythm Trautman would certainly welcome.

However, it will be interesting to see if Trautman’s return puts him back in the majority of TE snaps or if veteran Nick Vannett has done enough recently to take that slot in the rotation.

For the Buccaneers, they conducted a walk-through on Wednesday and estimated their injury report.

DNP: RB Leonard Fournette, CB Jamel Dean, CB Richard Sherman, S Antoine Winfield

LP: S Jordan Whitehead

Full: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul and P Bradley Pinion

The Bucs secondary has been riddled with injuries all season. Just a couple weeks after getting healthier, it looks like those battles could continue. Definitely something to keep an eye on throughout the week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.