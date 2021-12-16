Fleur-de-Links, December 16: Sean Payton works from home

For the most recent injury report, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, Garrett Griffin, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey all did not practice.

Although testing negative for COVID-19, Sean Payton was feeling under the weather and worked from home during the Saints most recent practice.

ESPN’s Todd McShay projects that the Saints will draft quarterback Desmond Ritter in the 2022 NFL draft.

A look at which of the final games have the best odds for the Saints to emerge victorious.

Various New Orleans Saints-themed gift ideas for Saints fans.

Richard Sherman speaks on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Due to recently testing positive for COVID-19, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are still on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Today 1 retweet= 2 votes help me get to my first probowl saints Fans❗️ https://t.co/ecalJjY9Yf — jt Gray (@iam_jtgray) December 16, 2021