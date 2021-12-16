 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 16: Sean Payton works from home

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Buccaneers Wednesday injury report: still no Ryan Ramczyk for now - Canal Street Chronicles

For the most recent injury report, Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, Garrett Griffin, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey all did not practice.

Sean Payton temporarily sidelined from Saints workouts, but ‘the show must go on’ - NOLA

Although testing negative for COVID-19, Sean Payton was feeling under the weather and worked from home during the Saints most recent practice.

Todd McShay Projects Saints to Select Exciting QB in First 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Fan Duel

ESPN’s Todd McShay projects that the Saints will draft quarterback Desmond Ritter in the 2022 NFL draft.

Predicting the final 4 games left on the 2021 Saints schedule - Yahoo! Sports

A look at which of the final games have the best odds for the Saints to emerge victorious.

Last-minute Christmas gift ideas for the Saints fan in your life - Canal Street Chronicles

Various New Orleans Saints-themed gift ideas for Saints fans.

Richard Sherman on QB Tom Brady’s Preparation, Divisional Matchup with Saints | Press Conference - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman speaks on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Saints’ Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram still on COVID-reserve, but could that change soon? - NOLA

Due to recently testing positive for COVID-19, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are still on the COVID-19/reserve list.

