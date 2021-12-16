Chiefs vs. Chargers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in the City of Angels. This game is pivotal in the race for the AFC West title, as both teams stand just a game apart. Can the Chargers even things up with the Chiefs in the standings? Will Patrick Mahomes outshine Justin Herbert in Hollywood? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

