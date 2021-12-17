 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 17: Cam Jordan comes off of COVID-19 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Buccaneers Thursday injury report: Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead still absent - Canal Street Chronicles

Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, and Garrett Griffin missed a second day of practice in a row.

Saints DE Cam Jordan officially activated off the COVID-reserve list, practices Thursday - NOLA

After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets, Cameron Jordan has been activated off of the COVID-19/reserve list.

Saints transcripts: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Calvin Throckmorton and Alvin Kamara Media Availability | Thursday, Dec. 16 - New Orleans Saints

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Calvin Throckmorton, and Alvin Kamara all speak on the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 15 Saints Power Rankings: Playoffs a longshot, but Saints retain glimmer of hope - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints mostly remain unmoved in NFL Power Rankings, remaining in the high 20s and low 10s, with rankings ranging from 23 to 18.

Brady, Bucs look to clinch NFC South against nemesis Saints - Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could clinch the NFC South with a victory over the New Orleans Saints this week.

Tom Brady: Saints have ‘obviously given us a lot of problems’ - NFL

Tom Brady speaks on the fact that the Saints have given him and his team the most difficulty since moving to the NFC South.

Gayle Benson makes big move into real estate, buying local broker Corporate Realty - NOLA

Saints owner Gayle Benson has bought real estate broker Corporate Realty.

