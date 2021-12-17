Fleur-de-Links, December 17: Cam Jordan comes off of COVID-19 list

Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, and Garrett Griffin missed a second day of practice in a row.

After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets, Cameron Jordan has been activated off of the COVID-19/reserve list.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Malcolm Jenkins, Calvin Throckmorton, and Alvin Kamara all speak on the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints mostly remain unmoved in NFL Power Rankings, remaining in the high 20s and low 10s, with rankings ranging from 23 to 18.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could clinch the NFC South with a victory over the New Orleans Saints this week.

Tom Brady speaks on the fact that the Saints have given him and his team the most difficulty since moving to the NFC South.

Saints owner Gayle Benson has bought real estate broker Corporate Realty.

Alvin Kamara isn't worried about being an underdog.



"I don't pay attention to that. I don't gamble. I don't do nothin' but shoot dice." #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/s9UJu7dqSU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 16, 2021

