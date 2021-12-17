Week 15 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Me:

Saints defense holds Bucs to 0 points in first half.

Tre’Quan Smith has 100+ receiving yards.

Chris Dunnells:

Tom Brady throws for 450+ yards.

Taysom Hill commits 4 turnovers.

Saints fail to score an offensive touchdown.

Gregory Layfield:

Taysom Hill throws two touchdown passes and the defense holds the Bucs to under 30.

Tina Howell:

Saints win.

Hayden Reel:

Taysom 3 TD passes.

Brady more INT’s than TDs.

Chris Conner:

PJ Williams picks off tom Brady again.

Taysom Hill out runs the entire Bucs team.

