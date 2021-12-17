 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 15 Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the Canal St. Chronicles Staff for the Saints vs. Bucs game on Sunday.

By Andrew_Bell
Syndication: The Record Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Me:

  • Saints defense holds Bucs to 0 points in first half.
  • Tre’Quan Smith has 100+ receiving yards.

Chris Dunnells:

  • Tom Brady throws for 450+ yards.
  • Taysom Hill commits 4 turnovers.
  • Saints fail to score an offensive touchdown.

Gregory Layfield:

  • Taysom Hill throws two touchdown passes and the defense holds the Bucs to under 30.

Tina Howell:

  • Saints win.

Hayden Reel:

  • Taysom 3 TD passes.
  • Brady more INT’s than TDs.

Chris Conner:

  • PJ Williams picks off tom Brady again.
  • Taysom Hill out runs the entire Bucs team.

