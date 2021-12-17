Week 15 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Me:
- Saints defense holds Bucs to 0 points in first half.
- Tre’Quan Smith has 100+ receiving yards.
Chris Dunnells:
- Tom Brady throws for 450+ yards.
- Taysom Hill commits 4 turnovers.
- Saints fail to score an offensive touchdown.
Gregory Layfield:
- Taysom Hill throws two touchdown passes and the defense holds the Bucs to under 30.
Tina Howell:
- Saints win.
Hayden Reel:
- Taysom 3 TD passes.
- Brady more INT’s than TDs.
Chris Conner:
- PJ Williams picks off tom Brady again.
- Taysom Hill out runs the entire Bucs team.
