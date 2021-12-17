Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints announced that head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will fill in for Payton against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Timeline: Sean Payton did not feel well on Wednesday and wasn't at practice. Saints told us he tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. We did not talk to him on Thursday and he returned to practice that day. He tested positive today. This is his second time to test positive — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 17, 2021

The NFL appears to be in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak. Over 150 players are currently on the league’s Reserve/COVID list with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team combining for 68.

Payton joined Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski as the two head coaches to test positive this week. Payton, who is fully vaccinated, would be required to miss 10 days unless he meets the NFL’s requirements to return to a team environment. He would return to coach New Orleans’ Week 16 game against Miami.

