New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers final injury report: Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk out

The New Orleans Saints will be without head coach Sean Payton this weekend after being testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, unavailability won’t be limited to just Coach Payton, who hopefully is feeling well throughout all of this. The Saints will again be without their starting tackles for the second time in three weeks.

Saints will be without their two All-Pro tackles this week against Tampa. Not great! pic.twitter.com/c2dtkds0Ei — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 17, 2021

The last time the Saints were without their all-pro tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk was just two weeks again up against the Dallas Cowboys. During that game, James Hurst moved to left tackle in play of Armstead while veteran Jordan Mills stepped is for Ramczyk on the right. I’d expect to see that again with Will Clapp or James Carpenter as the primary sixth-man.

Along with Armstead and Ramczyk, the Saints will also be without tight end Garrett Griffin. Earlier this week, second-year tight end Adam Trautman was designated to return from injured reserve. Hopefully he’ll be activated Saturday in time to reunite with the Saints offense on Sunday night alongside Nick Vannett and Juwan Johnson.

Injury report will come out soon but both were at practice and everything looks good to go for Trautman https://t.co/kiciJt0420 — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 17, 2021

Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Kaden Elliss are both questionable and Mark Ingram was back at practiced, activated off of the COVID list. That means that all three players who missed last weekend’ win against the New York Jets due to positive tests should be back on the field this weekend. Running backs Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery as well as defensive end Cam Jordan will be welcome returners.

QB Taysom Hill, DE Marcus Davenport, LB Pete Werner, and DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson each carry no designation, meaning they’re expected to participate this weekend.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without cornerback Jamel Dean and don’t expect Richard Sherman to take the field. Those are some big blows to the Bucs’ secondary who have been rattled by injury all season long. Adding to those concerns, safeties Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead are both questionable. Winfield, like Sherman, did not participate all week in practice. On the offensive side, running back Leonard Fournette is questionable to play. Missing any of those additional players along with Dean could be big for Tampa Bay.

