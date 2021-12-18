Patriots vs. Colts: Saturday Night Football open thread

The Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots in Indy tonight. The Patriots come into this one looking to hold on to the AFC’s #1 seed, while the Colts look to remain in playoff contention. Will the Pats stop Indy’s rushing attack? Can the Colts pass the ball against the stingy Pats defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!