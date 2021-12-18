 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots vs. Colts: Saturday Night Football open thread

A once-great AFC rivalry matchup takes place in Indy. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts host the New England Patriots in Indy tonight. The Patriots come into this one looking to hold on to the AFC’s #1 seed, while the Colts look to remain in playoff contention. Will the Pats stop Indy’s rushing attack? Can the Colts pass the ball against the stingy Pats defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

