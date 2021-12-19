 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 15 early games open thread

We open with a solid slate of games while we wait for tonight to see the Saints in action. Let’s chime in until then!

By Wallace Delery
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Week 15 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Tampa on Sunday Night Football! Here is today’s early slate:

Dallas at New York Giants

Houston at Jacksonville

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

New York Jets at Miami

Arizona at Detroit

Carolina at Buffalo

There are a few games that will have Saints fans’ attention in the early window, while we wait for primetime. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

