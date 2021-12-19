Saints vs. Buccaneers: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Bucs in Tampa tonight. With a win, the Saints will again sweep the season series over Tampa. With a loss, the Saints will find themselves two games under .500 with a steep uphill climb to make the playoffs. To say this game is important would be an understatement. Here’s to a surprising Saints win over the Bucs tonight! Who Dat!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 15 action:

Game time:

Sunday, December 19th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Location:

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Weather Forecast:

68º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcast:

Sunday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)

- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(SNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

peacocktv.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App and/or Peacock App

Multi-device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints +11.5; Over/Under 45.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

