Saints vs. Buccaneers: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Tonight:
New Orleans Saints (6-7) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3)
The Saints face the Bucs in Tampa tonight. With a win, the Saints will again sweep the season series over Tampa. With a loss, the Saints will find themselves two games under .500 with a steep uphill climb to make the playoffs. To say this game is important would be an understatement. Here’s to a surprising Saints win over the Bucs tonight! Who Dat!
Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 15 action:
Game time:
Sunday, December 19th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Location:
Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida
Weather Forecast:
68º, Partly Cloudy
TV Broadcast:
Sunday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)
- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(SNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App and/or Peacock App
Multi-device Streaming:
Odds:
Saints +11.5; Over/Under 45.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
