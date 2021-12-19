Saints vs. Buccaneers: Sunday Night Football open thread

Sunday Night Football - Week 15

The Saints face the Bucs in Tampa on Sunday Night Football. Let’s face it, this is not an ideal situation for the Saints, Sean Payton is not on the sidelines due to COVID protocol and the roster is injured beyond repair, but this team will give everything they have against this opponent. With a win, Tampa wins the NFC South, ending New Orleans’ four-year reign. It may be inevitable, but let’s delay their coronation for another week. Let’s get this game started!

Kickoff:

Sunday, December 19th - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Location:

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Weather Forecast:

68º, Partly Cloudy

TV Broadcast:

Sunday Night Football on NBC (National Broadcast)

- Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(SNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 226 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

peacocktv.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App and/or Peacock App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +11.5; Over/Under 45.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Bucs Nation

Here’s to the Saints stunning the Bucs on Sunday Night Football! Who Dat!

