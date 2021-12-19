CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Saints vs. Bucs

Start: Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill has scored 20+ points in each of the last two games. The Buccaneers defense is currently ranked 27th against fantasy quarterbacks. Hill has found success running the football as usual, but if he can manage to cut down on the turnovers he is a top 15 fantasy QB. This week with a decent matchup and his full compliment of weapons back, Hill should play as a top 10 QB this week.

Sit: Both D/STs

The Saints and Buccaneers both boast top 12 fantasy defenses, but due to the matchup I would not play either of them this week. The Buccaneers are the #1 ranked team against fantasy D/STs, and have only allowed 6 or fewer points every week since Week 10. The Saints defense usually gets up to play the Bucs, especially since Tom Brady arrived, but if you are able to find a more reliable streaming option you may want to go with it if you’re playoff life is on the line. Despite the Saints struggles on offense this year, they are still ranked just 15th against fantasy D/STs. With Hill starting at QB they are much more prone to move the ball, it’s just a matter of keeping the turnovers to a minimum. The Bucs D/ST is the better play between the two this week, but unless the Saints turn the ball over in abundance they may not be good enough to get you into the next round of the playoffs.

