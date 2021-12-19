Saints at Buccaneers inactives: Lil’Jordan Humphrey season?

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their inactives ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup in Tampa, FL.

Inactives #NOvsTB:#Saints - Ian Book, Ken Crawley, Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk, Kaden Elliss, Kenny Stills#Bucs - Kyle Trask, Richard Sherman, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jamel Dean, Kenjon Barner — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) December 20, 2021

As expected, the Saints will be without their top tackles, Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. The surprise this week is a healthy scratch for WR Kenny Stills. That should mean more opportunities in the passing game for Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Easop Winston. It also emphasizes the blocking talent on the perimeter for New Orleans.

With Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram all ready to go, a heavy focus on the run game is anticipated.

However, With the Bucs having to be without Richard Sherman, Antoine WInfield, and Jamel Dean in the secondary there may be more opportunities in the passing game than anticipated as well.

With Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the outside, Tampa will likely go with Ross Cockrell at the nickel. Meanwhile Jordan Whitehead and Andrew Adams will start at safety without Winfield and Mike Edwards active.

