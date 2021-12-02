NFL Picks Week 13: A Four-Gone Conclusion

The New Orleans Saints face the rival Dallas Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming into this game on losing streaks, Dallas on a two-game skid, and the Saints on a dreadful four-game slide. Winning this game could keep the Saints’ season afloat while a loss could sink any remaining hopes. Suffice to say, this is a huge game for the Saints. Too many people seem to think another Saints loss in this game is a foregone conclusion. They’ve already lost four-straight, and the fifth is a certainty considering Dallas’ weapons, but nothing is a certainty in the NFL, and matchups are everything. This is a better matchup for the Saints than many realize. Let’s take a look at this and all of the NFL action in Week 13.

WEEK 13

Thursday, December 2nd- Thursday Night Football

Cowboys(7-4) at Saints(5-6) - Game of the Week

New Orleans/Dallas is almost always a must-watch game, and despite the losses, this one will be no different. The Saints will see Taysom Hill take over at quarterback in place of Trevor Siemian, hoping to provide a spark to a banged-up and floundering offense. At least we know Mark Ingram will certainly be returning to the backfield against Dallas. Any available weapon will be crucial.

The Saints defense will need to be stout against a dangerous Dallas offense, and if recent matchups are any indicator of potential success, the Saints D is well equipped to keep this close. The Saints have been flat-out bad offensively during this four-game slide, but it stands to reason that the change of pace at QB, with a more mobile and multi-faceted attack at the position, especially considering the lack of quality pass-catchers, will benefit the Saints, at least this week.

Dallas, on a two-game skid of their own, have seen their coaching staff ravaged by positive COVID test results, including head coach Mike McCarthy, who will be replaced by former Falcons head coach and current Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The Saints know all too well from their similar coaching catastrophe in Week 2, that missing coaches on gameday is no trivial matter. That dilemma for Dallas really evens this matchup in a meaningful way. This game just got much closer than many would expect. This one feels like it will go into overtime and the Saints will somehow find a way to pull this one out. Saints win 26-20.

Pick: Saints

Sunday, December 5th - Early Games

Giants(4-7) at Dolphins(5-7)

Tua and the Miami passing attack will outshine Daniel Jones and the Giants. Miami wins 24-17.

Pick: Dolphins

Colts(6-6) at Texans(2-9)

Houston may have had an unsurprising upset of Tennessee, but that will not continue against Indy, who will crush the Texans defense. Indianapolis wins 29-12.

Pick: Colts

Vikings(5-6) at Lions(0-10-1)

Detroit will keep things close against a suspect Minnesota defense, but it won't be enough to win. Minnesota wins 28-26.

Pick: Vikings

Eagles(5-7) at Jets(3-8)

The Jets will keep this close in the first half but Philly will pull away in the second half. Philadelphia wins 27-16.

Pick: Eagles

Cardinals(9-2) at Bears(4-7)

Kyler Murray will outduel Justin Fields in this one. Arizona wins 28-23.

Pick: Cardinals

Chargers(6-5) at Bengals(7-4)

The quarterback matchup in this game will be outstanding, but Joe Burrow finds a way to make the play Justin Herbert doesn't make in the end. Cincinnati wins 21-17.

Pick: Bengals

Buccaneers(8-3) at Falcons(5-6)

This one will be over before the coin flip hits the turf. Tampa wins 46-26.

Pick: Buccaneers

Sunday, December 5th - Late Games

Jaguars(2-9) at Rams(7-4)

Los Angeles lucks into a skid-ending matchup with the Jags. Los Angeles wins 31-19.

Pick: Rams

Washington FT(5-6) at Raiders(6-5)

The Vegas passing attack will be too much for Washington to handle. Las Vegas wins 28-12.

Pick: Raiders

Ravens(8-3) at Steelers(5-5-1)

Baltimore will grind the game down with their rushing attack, controlling time of possession in this one. Baltimore wins 23-20.

Pick: Ravens

49ers(6-5) at Seahawks(3-8)

Jimmy G and the surging Niners will have a huge day through the air in Seattle. San Francisco wins 30-19.

Pick: 49ers

Sunday Night Football

Broncos(6-5) at Chiefs(7-4)

He’s back, and Patrick Mahomes will humble the Denver defense at Mile High in primetime. Kansas City wins 33-16.

Pick: Chiefs

Monday, December 6th - Monday Night Football

Patriots(8-4) at Bills(7-4)

In theory, this could be the game where Buffalo takes control of the AFC East and proves themselves to be the class of the conference. In reality, it will be the complete opposite. New England’s offense, led by a season-defining performance by Mac Jones, will dominate Buffalo from start to finish. The well-rested Bills will simply have no answers for the myriad of weapons the Pats will attack them with. On defense, the Pats will shut down the Buffalo pass-catchers, making Josh Allen increasingly frustrated and mistake prone. Buffalo’s season takes a nosedive from this point forward. While the Pats seize control of the division, the Bills will be scratching and clawing for a Wild Card spot. New England wins 35-9.

Pick: Patriots

That's how I see Week 13 going down. The Saints can turn the tide of their season while taking down a rival with a huge win.