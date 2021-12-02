Week 13 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Thursday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Me:

Alvin Kamara throws a TD pass.

Chris Dunnells:

Cowboys rush for over 200 yards as a team.

Taysom Hill commits two turnovers.

Saints miss two kicks (extra points and/or field goals).

Ross Jackson:

Tony Pollard rushes for over 100 yards.

Saints RBs have over 100 receiving yards.

Gregory Layfield:

Taysom Time arrives and accounts for 3 total TDs and 300 all-purpose yards.

Tina Howell:

Taysom does not turn ball over.

Mark Ingram has 100+ yards

Saints defense sacks Dak Prescott 3 times.

Hayden Reel

Taysom has no turnovers.

Saints defense holds Dallas to under 20 points

Brian Pavek

Saints get 3 sacks and give up 400 yards passing.

Taysom throws for 225 yards and 3 TDs, but also 2 turnovers.

Marquez Callaway goes for 100+ yards and a TD

Finding Nemo drops a ball from his couch and it somehow makes the broadcast.

Chris Conner

Mark Ingram and AK combine for 200 yards rushing.

Sterling Mclymont

Dallas wins 20-10 and I have to cut my phone off.

