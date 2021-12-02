Week 13 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Thursday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Me:
- Alvin Kamara throws a TD pass.
Chris Dunnells:
- Cowboys rush for over 200 yards as a team.
- Taysom Hill commits two turnovers.
- Saints miss two kicks (extra points and/or field goals).
Ross Jackson:
- Tony Pollard rushes for over 100 yards.
- Saints RBs have over 100 receiving yards.
Gregory Layfield:
- Taysom Time arrives and accounts for 3 total TDs and 300 all-purpose yards.
Tina Howell:
- Taysom does not turn ball over.
- Mark Ingram has 100+ yards
- Saints defense sacks Dak Prescott 3 times.
Hayden Reel
- Taysom has no turnovers.
- Saints defense holds Dallas to under 20 points
Brian Pavek
- Saints get 3 sacks and give up 400 yards passing.
- Taysom throws for 225 yards and 3 TDs, but also 2 turnovers.
- Marquez Callaway goes for 100+ yards and a TD
- Finding Nemo drops a ball from his couch and it somehow makes the broadcast.
Chris Conner
- Mark Ingram and AK combine for 200 yards rushing.
Sterling Mclymont
- Dallas wins 20-10 and I have to cut my phone off.
