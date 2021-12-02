 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 13 Bold Predictions

Bold predictions from the Canal St. Chronicles Staff for the Saints vs. Cowboys game on Thursday night.

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
Syndication: LafayetteLA SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Thursday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Me:

  • Alvin Kamara throws a TD pass.

Chris Dunnells:

  • Cowboys rush for over 200 yards as a team.
  • Taysom Hill commits two turnovers.
  • Saints miss two kicks (extra points and/or field goals).

Ross Jackson:

  • Tony Pollard rushes for over 100 yards.
  • Saints RBs have over 100 receiving yards.

Gregory Layfield:

  • Taysom Time arrives and accounts for 3 total TDs and 300 all-purpose yards.

Tina Howell:

  • Taysom does not turn ball over.
  • Mark Ingram has 100+ yards
  • Saints defense sacks Dak Prescott 3 times.

Hayden Reel

  • Taysom has no turnovers.
  • Saints defense holds Dallas to under 20 points

Brian Pavek

  • Saints get 3 sacks and give up 400 yards passing.
  • Taysom throws for 225 yards and 3 TDs, but also 2 turnovers.
  • Marquez Callaway goes for 100+ yards and a TD
  • Finding Nemo drops a ball from his couch and it somehow makes the broadcast.

Chris Conner

  • Mark Ingram and AK combine for 200 yards rushing.

Sterling Mclymont

  • Dallas wins 20-10 and I have to cut my phone off.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @AndrewBell_98.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...