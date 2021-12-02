CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Cowboys vs. Saints

Start: Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill will start his first game of the season against one of the better defenses against fantasy quarterbacks. Despite this, his threat as a runner still makes him a viable option on Thursday night. The Cowboys gave up 373 yards to Derek Carr and the Raiders last week, and the return of Alvin Kamara should help Hill’s production. Taysom should be a decent streaming option this week if you need by coverage or your incumbent QB has a bad matchup or is trending in the wrong direction.

Sit: Tony Pollard

The New Orleans Saints are still the top defense against fantasy running backs, and have not allowed 20+ points to an opposing backfield since Week 5. Pollard has been hot recently, scoring in double figures in two of his last three games, but the strength of the Saints run defense and Pollard’s role as a complimentary back is too much working against him for him to be a top 25 play this week. If you have no better options then leave him in the lineup, as he is a threat to break a long run every once in a while, but if you are stuck between Pollard and another similar player, I would leave Pollard on the bench this week.

