Saints vs. Cowboys: Thursday Night Football open thread

Thursday Night Football - Week 13
Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The Saints face the Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome in a matchup of teams looking to end losing streaks. This is the tenth matchup between these teams in the Sean Payton era with eight of the ten matchups taking place in primetime. These Saints/Cowboys game are positioned as marquee matchups by the league and this one is no different despite the struggles these teams, especially the Saints, have faced. This could be a good one, and the Saints are ready to put some faith in the non-believers tonight!
Kickoff:
Thursday, December 2nd - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcast:
Thursday Night Football on FOX (National Broadcast)
- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(TNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Dallas Cowboys radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App and/or FOX Sports App
Odds:
Saints +4.5; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints sending the Cowboys back to the big D with a big L! Who Dat!
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Loading comments...