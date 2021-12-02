Saints vs. Cowboys: Thursday Night Football open thread

Thursday Night Football - Week 13

The Saints face the Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome in a matchup of teams looking to end losing streaks. This is the tenth matchup between these teams in the Sean Payton era with eight of the ten matchups taking place in primetime. These Saints/Cowboys game are positioned as marquee matchups by the league and this one is no different despite the struggles these teams, especially the Saints, have faced. This could be a good one, and the Saints are ready to put some faith in the non-believers tonight!

Kickoff:

Thursday, December 2nd - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcast:

Thursday Night Football on FOX (National Broadcast)

- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Dallas Cowboys radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

FOXSports.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App and/or FOX Sports App

Odds:

Saints +4.5; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Blogging The Boys

Here’s to the Saints sending the Cowboys back to the big D with a big L! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!