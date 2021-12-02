Saints vs. Cowboys: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Cowboys in a matchup of teams looking to get back to winning football games. The Saints absolutely need this game to get back to .500, while Dallas is looking to keep pace in a competitive NFC field. This is certainly a game both teams and both fanbases have had circled on their calendars since the schedule was released. Here’s to a crucial Saints win over Dallas tonight! Who Dat!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 13 action:

Game time:

Thursday, December 2nd - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcast:

Thursday Night Football on FOX (National Broadcast)

- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(TNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Dallas Cowboys radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

FOXSports.com

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App and/or FOX Sports App

Odds:

Saints +4.5; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Blogging The Boys

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.