Saints vs. Cowboys: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Tonight:
Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-6)
The Saints face the Cowboys in a matchup of teams looking to get back to winning football games. The Saints absolutely need this game to get back to .500, while Dallas is looking to keep pace in a competitive NFC field. This is certainly a game both teams and both fanbases have had circled on their calendars since the schedule was released. Here’s to a crucial Saints win over Dallas tonight! Who Dat!
Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 13 action:
Game time:
Thursday, December 2nd - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcast:
Thursday Night Football on FOX (National Broadcast)
- Joe Buck and Troy Aikman
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(TNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Dallas Cowboys radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
NFL App and/or FOX Sports App
Odds:
Saints +4.5; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.
