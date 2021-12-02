Fleur-de-Links, December 2: Alvin Kamara questionable for Thursday Night Football

The Saints dropped to #23 in Super Bowl Odds, dropping 6 spots following their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

For the Saints upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, Kaden Ellis, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Marcus Davenport are out and Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara, and Ryan Ramczyk are questionable.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, right tackle Terrance Steele, and 5 other coaches will miss the upcoming game against the Saints.

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo will fill in as head coach for Mike McCarthy in the upcoming game.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be favored by 4.5 points in the upcoming Thursday Night Football game.

Reports continue to indicate that Taysom Hill will start as the quarterback for the next Saints game.

Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro has decided to focus on the Halo esport.

Saints injury statuses for Thursday:



Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is OUT

Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) is OUT

Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is OUT

Alvin Kamara (knee) is QUESTIONABLE

Ryan Ramczyk (knee) is QUESTIONABLE

Terron Armstead (knee) is QUESTIONABLE — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 1, 2021