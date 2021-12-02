Fleur-de-Links, December 2: Alvin Kamara questionable for Thursday Night Football

New Orleans Saints News:
Super Bowl LVI Odds: Packers Rise, Saints Reach New Low - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints dropped to #23 in Super Bowl Odds, dropping 6 spots following their loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Week 13 injuries: Saints’ Alvin Kamara (knee), Cowboys’ Amari Cooper (COVID) questionable for ‘TNF’ - CBS Sports
For the Saints upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys, Kaden Ellis, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Marcus Davenport are out and Terron Armstead, Alvin Kamara, and Ryan Ramczyk are questionable.
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game - Fox 8 Live
Head coach Mike McCarthy, right tackle Terrance Steele, and 5 other coaches will miss the upcoming game against the Saints.
Cowboys News: Former Giants HC Ben McAdoo to Assume Coaching Role for Saints Game - Bleacher Report
New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo will fill in as head coach for Mike McCarthy in the upcoming game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be favored by 4.5 points in the upcoming Thursday Night Football game.
Saints’ Taysom Hill reportedly will start at quarterback vs. Cowboys; says he’s ready to play - CBS Sports
Reports continue to indicate that Taysom Hill will start as the quarterback for the next Saints game.
NFL free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro to ‘reinvent’ himself, turn attention to esports - ESPN
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro has decided to focus on the Halo esport.
Color rush tomorrow night #Saints | @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/8qGsX2lAFL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 2, 2021
Saints injury statuses for Thursday:— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 1, 2021
Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is OUT
Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) is OUT
Kaden Elliss (hamstring) is OUT
Alvin Kamara (knee) is QUESTIONABLE
Ryan Ramczyk (knee) is QUESTIONABLE
Terron Armstead (knee) is QUESTIONABLE
For #Saints-#Cowboys:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2021
— New Orleans QB Taysom Hill, in line to start, practiced fully all week on his ailing foot and has no injury status.
— RB Alvin Kamara is questionable.
— Dallas WR Amari Cooper, limited today, is questionable.
