Saints vs Cowboys: Key Matchups in Week 13

The New Orleans Saints head into another primetime matchup on Thursday night in Week 13. Awaiting this week is the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will be looking to correct course on the season. The Cowboys have lost two games straight while the Saints are on a four-game losing streak. Both teams look to be getting a bit healthier this week. This game could factor into the NFC wild-card playoff picture.

Saints Coaches versus Cowboys Thinned Out Staff

Unfortunately, the Cowboys are going to be missing several coaches and players this game due to Covid-19 positive cases. The Saints know this position well. In week two, the Saints were down several coaches and were forced to use current players to fill their roles. That game did not go well for the Saints, losing by 19. In-game calls, player personnel decisions, and adjustments will be difficult for the team to do without their full staff. The Saints will need to make sure to take advantage of this. Being able to decipher which groupings and calls are working against a team unable to make quick adjustments could lead to a major advantage for the Saints.

Taysom Hill versus Cowboys Playmakers

It seems to be incredibly late, but it is finally Taysom Time in New Orleans. After starting Trevor Siemian the past four games, and not winning a single one, the Saints are finally making the change at quarterback. Hill, who competed for the starting role in the off-season, will be looking to prove he is worthy of his new contract extension. Hill should bring a much-needed spark to the Saints offense this week. Last year in his four starts, Hill went 3-1 while completing over 70% of his passes. His rushing also keeps defenses guessing. If Hill can average over 50 yards a game rushing, as he did in his four starts last year, then the Saints offense could be back this week.

The Cowboys defense will try their best to stop Taysom Hill though. This defense is very young but has playmakers all throughout. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are budding superstars in the league but do play undisciplined at times. The Cowboys allow the eighth-most yards per completion to opposing quarterbacks while also holding them to the eighth worst completion percentage. Against opposing rushers, the Cowboys are tied for ninth-worst at allowing touchdowns on the ground. This could be a tough game for the Cowboys defense as Hill will try to get the ball down the field and use his legs to keep drives alive.

Saints Pass-Catches versus the Football

Trevor Siemian did not play well in his starts but he was not helped by his receivers at all. Tight ends nor receivers would catch passes for Siemian and it frustrated those around the team. Now, the Saints will be missing Adam Trautman for the rest of the year due to injury. This, of course, happened right after Trautman’s breakout game of the season. The receivers have to play better for Hill. With Hill’s ability to scramble and make plays with his legs, the receivers might have more time to get open though. Siemian was a statue and his pocket awareness was lacking, at best. Hill’s presence should open the field more for the receivers but they all still need to actually catch the ball. Tre’Quan Smith has yet to step up and be the player the Saints need. Smith is playing for a contract after this season but has yet to show this urgency in his play. Juwan Johnson and Nick Vannett will need to step in for Trautman and prove they can be reliable outlets for the team as well. It does not matter how much time Hill gives the pass-catchers to get open if they drop the ball.

