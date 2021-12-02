Saints vs. Cowboys inactives: big day on the way for Mark Ingram

The New Orleans Saints almost fill their inactive list with players already ruled out due to injury ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. No big surprises, but a big night on the way for running back Mark Ingram.

Saints inactives vs. Cowboys:



- Alvin Kamara (knee)

- Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

- Terron Armstead (knee)

- Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

- Kaden Elliss (hamstring)

- Ian Book

- Tony Jones Jr. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) December 2, 2021

Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Ryan Ramczyk were reported to be inactive this morning by ESPN’s Dianna Russini while Marcus Davenport and Kaden Elliss were listed as out on Wednesday’s injury report.

The Saints also moved DL Tanoh Kpassagnon to the injured reserve list.

With Alvin Kamara out and Tony Jones Jr. a healthy scratch, the load of the backfield work for the Saints should run through Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery. Before missing last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Ingram was the team’s leading rusher for two consecutive games while Kamara was sidelined with injury.

Montgomery was meant to be mixed in heavily against the Tennessee Titans in the Saints’ Week 10 loss, but exited early with a hand injury.

Tonight, the Saints will match up with the Cowboys who are allowing 4.4 yards per carry and try to revitalize their run game after not reaching 50 team rushing yards against the Bills. The Cowboys defense has given up over 100 team rushing yards in five straight games, but things may look a little different with the return of defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence.

Meanwhile, New Orleans will be without their starting tackles on either side. Expect James Hurst and Jordan Mills to get starts at bookends.

Ian Book continues to be inactive, leaving Trevor Siemian as the only active quarterback behind now-starter Taysom Hill. Hill will make his first start since the 2020 Week 14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles nearly a year ago.

In his last start, Hill threw for 291 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He also added 33 yards on the ground with five carries.

The Saints now look to stop their losing streak, hoping to end the skid at four games.

