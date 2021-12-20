Raiders vs. Browns: Monday NFL Special open thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders in a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. Both teams still have a shot at the playoffs but can't afford more losses here down the stretch. Can the Raiders pass the ball on this Browns defense? Will Cleveland run the ball at will on Vegas? Let’s tune in and find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

FirstEnergy Stadium - Cleveland, Ohio

Kickoff - 2:00pm PST / 4:00pm CST / 5:00pm EST

Network - NFL Network

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!