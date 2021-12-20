Vikings vs. Bears: Monday Night Football open thread

The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings tonight in the Windy City. This NFC North divisional game means little to Chicago but pride, while Minnesota needs to win to fight to get into the playoffs. Will Minnesota carry over momentum from their win last week? Can Chicago pass the ball against the Minnesota defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field - Chicago, Illinois

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!