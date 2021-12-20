Social media reactions to Saints win vs Bucs

On a night where every NFL analyst picked them to lose, the injury stricken New Orleans Saints came into Tampa Bay and stunned the Buccaneers. Let’s be honest: the Saints had no business being in this game. With a depleted WR room, a QB situation that hasn’t been stable all season, and a head coach on the sidelines with COVID-19, the writing was on the wall for a Bucs win.

Fortunately, Cameron Jordan and the Saints defense came to play. Jordan would go on to record his 100th career sack against Brady while disrupting the Tampa Bay offense all night long. Taysom Hill struggled in the second half, but thanks to a championship caliber defense, the Saints would leave Raymond James stadium with a victory. Let’s take a look at the social media reactions from the game.

Taysom Hill with the BOMB to Marquez Callaway



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EJQVUO9tNj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 20, 2021

The *checks notes* Taysom Hill-Marquez Callaway connection is looking strong early! — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 20, 2021

Saints have intercepted Brady eight times in their last four regular-season matchups against the Bucs. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 20, 2021

How many times have the #Saints sacked Tom Brady? pic.twitter.com/Lo6ndf0pwU — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 20, 2021

somebody said brady throwing that microsoft surface was his best throw of the game — e. ⚜️ (@whodathomo) December 20, 2021

The #Saints literally SHUT OUT Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs with a quarterback everyone thinks is a joke, "receivers," 4/6 backup o-linemen, tight ends afraid of third down receptions, and no Sean Payton.



I'm not complaining one bit. pic.twitter.com/cruW4V9ZVK — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) December 20, 2021

Son is really a villain. How you out here trolling Brady in real life pic.twitter.com/rI1iVFcPFo — ⚜️ Farewell Tour, MPA (@Fresh_Logic) December 20, 2021

One of the rarest sights in football: Tom Brady getting shut out pic.twitter.com/Kla2DNCH2p — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 20, 2021

With a win tonight, the Saints move to 7-7 and also (momentarily) have the final wild card spot in the playoffs. Of course, that will change moving forward. For now, fans of the New Orleans Saints can celebrate a massive win over the defending world champions.

Next up for the Saints are the Miami Dolphins next Monday night. I’ll be back after that game for more social media reactions.

