Social media reactions to Saints win vs Bucs

Drew Brees called it!

On a night where every NFL analyst picked them to lose, the injury stricken New Orleans Saints came into Tampa Bay and stunned the Buccaneers. Let’s be honest: the Saints had no business being in this game. With a depleted WR room, a QB situation that hasn’t been stable all season, and a head coach on the sidelines with COVID-19, the writing was on the wall for a Bucs win.

Fortunately, Cameron Jordan and the Saints defense came to play. Jordan would go on to record his 100th career sack against Brady while disrupting the Tampa Bay offense all night long. Taysom Hill struggled in the second half, but thanks to a championship caliber defense, the Saints would leave Raymond James stadium with a victory. Let’s take a look at the social media reactions from the game.

With a win tonight, the Saints move to 7-7 and also (momentarily) have the final wild card spot in the playoffs. Of course, that will change moving forward. For now, fans of the New Orleans Saints can celebrate a massive win over the defending world champions.

Next up for the Saints are the Miami Dolphins next Monday night. I’ll be back after that game for more social media reactions.

