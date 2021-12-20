Fleur-de-Links, December 20: Saints shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints have managed to defeat Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football for the third time in a row.

The loss suffered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked the first time that Tom Brady was shut out in 15 years.

Cameron Jordan speaks on the performance of the defense in their shut out performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Acting head coach Dennis Allen speaks on the team’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, Kenny Stills, Ken Crawley, and Ian Book were all inactive for the Saints game against the Buccaneers.

A viral video shows Tom Brady potentially shouting an expletive at Dennis Allen after Brady threw his fourth-quarter interception.

Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19, making him absent for the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.