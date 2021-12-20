Fleur-de-Links, December 20: Saints shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Stun Brady, Buccaneers in Smothering 9-0 Win - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have managed to defeat Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football for the third time in a row.
Tom Brady shut out for 1st time in 15 years as Saints beat injury-plagued Bucs - Yahoo! Sports
The loss suffered by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked the first time that Tom Brady was shut out in 15 years.
Jordan ‘overly impressed’ with Saints D-line - NBC Sports
Cameron Jordan speaks on the performance of the defense in their shut out performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dennis Allen on shutout at Tampa Bay in week 15 | Saints-Bucs Postgame - New Orleans Saints
Acting head coach Dennis Allen speaks on the team’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Saints at Buccaneers inactives: Lil’Jordan Humphrey season? - Canal Street Chronicles
Ryan Ramczyk, Terron Armstead, Kaden Elliss, Kenny Stills, Ken Crawley, and Ian Book were all inactive for the Saints game against the Buccaneers.
Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach? - NESN
A viral video shows Tom Brady potentially shouting an expletive at Dennis Allen after Brady threw his fourth-quarter interception.
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for Covid-19 - New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19, making him absent for the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
December 20, 2021
YESSSSSSS!!#TeamGrit— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) December 20, 2021
In Week 1 the @Saints held Aaron Rodgers' Packers without a TD. Tonight, they did the same against Tom Brady's Bucs.— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 20, 2021
They're the 1st team ever to face both the reigning MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP in the same season (separate games) and hold both of their teams without a TD.
