Saints open as 3-point favorites against the Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints (7-7), after snapping a five-game losing streak two weeks ago, have now strung back-to-back wins together for the first time since October.

The Saints’ opponent this week, the Miami Dolphins (7-7), now come to New Orleans and look to snap what little momentum the Saints might be trying to build.

After a gauntlet portion of a schedule that included the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans, and the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys, the Saints schedule appears much easier on paper for the final three games of the season, starting this week with the Dolphins.

After being 11-point underdogs last week against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Saints are now 3-point home favorites against the Dolphins this week according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Considering home teams are usually favored b 3 points, the fact that both teams come in with identical 7-7 records, and the Saints have a combination of impressive wins (Packers, Buccaneers twice, Patriots) and questionable losses (Falcons, Giants, etc.), it appears Vegas has no idea what to make of the Saints at this point.

But that’s why we play the games.

