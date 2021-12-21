CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 15

STUD: Saints D/ST

In what was perhaps the greatest single game defensive performance in team history, the Saints defense shut out the #1 offense in the league, on their way to scoring 13 fantasy points, their highest total since Week 3. They sacked Tom Brady four times and also forced him to commit two turnovers. In 2021, the Buccaneers offense has allowed the Saints D/ST to score 25 total fantasy points, and all other D/STs they have faced to score just 1 total point. Yes everyone will say it was because Brady did not have his weapons, but if you look at the prior examples of domination from the Saints defense over the Brady Buccaneers, this game was more of the same, and definitely not an anomaly.

dud: Alvin Kamara

Lost in the brilliance of the Saints defensive performance was that the offense only managed to score 9 points, and was ultimately held out of the end zone. Alvin Kamara unfortunately was a victim of this, as he only managed to score 4.1 points, his lowest total of the season. The Buccaneers run defense is one of the best in the league, so it wasn’t unexpected that Kamara may nit have an elite performance. But scoring just 4.1 points as an RB1 in the first round of the playoffs is certainly disappointing.

How did your fantasy team do in Week 15? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.