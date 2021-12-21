 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 21: C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolls Tom Brady on Twitter

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints Win over Buccaneers Give Playoff Hope - Canal Street Chronicles

A win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers puts the Saints at 7-7, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson continues to taunt Tom Brady long after Saints’ shutout of Bucs - Yahoo! Sports

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has taken to Twitter to continue his trolling of Tom Brady, mocking him for breaking his Microsoft tablet. (Tweet below)

Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs - Fox 8 Live

The Saints’ Twitter feed has also upped it’s trolling game on Twitter following their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tweeting a video of every SNF broadcaster picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Saints.

Social media reactions to Saints win vs Bucs - Canal Street Chronicles

A look across social media to see reactions from fans and professionals alike following the Saints victory over the Buccaneers.

Saints transcripts: Jordan Mills and Marcus Davenport media availability | Monday, Dec. 20 - New Orleans Saints

Jordan Mills and Marcus Davenport discuss the team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints open as 3-point favorites against the Dolphins - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently favored by 3 points in their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Saints DC Dennis Allen would ‘relish’ opportunity to be head coach again - NFL

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who has been a head coach in the past, talks about how much he would enjoy the opportunity to be a head coach again.

