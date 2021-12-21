Fleur-de-Links, December 21: C.J. Gardner-Johnson trolls Tom Brady on Twitter

A win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers puts the Saints at 7-7, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has taken to Twitter to continue his trolling of Tom Brady, mocking him for breaking his Microsoft tablet. (Tweet below)

The Saints’ Twitter feed has also upped it’s trolling game on Twitter following their upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tweeting a video of every SNF broadcaster picking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Saints.

A look across social media to see reactions from fans and professionals alike following the Saints victory over the Buccaneers.

Jordan Mills and Marcus Davenport discuss the team’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints are currently favored by 3 points in their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who has been a head coach in the past, talks about how much he would enjoy the opportunity to be a head coach again.

You know we had to do it @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/r5S16yud78 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2021

So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.

IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/1RuWsIWehR — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) December 20, 2021