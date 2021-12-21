New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down

If you’re not familiar with BreakingT, your one-stop shop for real-time, officially-licensed t-shirts, you should be. BreakingT, your home for real-time, officially licensed NFL shirts, now has shirts now available for purchase for New Orleans Saints fans to celebrate one of the best moments of the 2021 season:

The shirt is available for purchase here.

With the New Orleans Saints taking care of business against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CJ Gardner-Johnson decided to give Brady a big smile late in the game. Brady simply shrugged it off, but CJ had the last laugh with a game-sealing interception.

We can only wonder what CJ had to say to Brady throughout the game, but you can at least have a shirt to commemorate the two sharing a moment in Sunday Night Football. P.S. - This just might be my new favorite BreakingT t-shirt of all time.

Mic me up ….. I’ll promise I’ll keep it PG-13 — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) December 21, 2021

P.P.S. - Chauncey is an honest-to-goodness national treasure and should be protected at all costs.

