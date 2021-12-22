 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, December 22: Saints tight end placed on COVID-19 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles

BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.

Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints - Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady continues to sidestep the accusation that he shouted an expletive at Dennis Allen in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints, saying, “So that’s just football players being football players.”

It’s time for another Blackout. Saints ask fans to wear black to Monday’s Dolphins game. - NOLA

The upcoming game between the Saints and the Miami Dolphins is labeled as a “Blackout,” where the Saints will be wearing all black and are asking their fans to also wear black to the game.

Microsoft and New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson have fun with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady tossing a tablet - ESPN

Microsoft has responded to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Twitter trolling regarding Tom Brady breaking his Microsoft tablet. (Tweet below)

Saints TE Juwan Johnson Placed On COVID-19 List - Saints News Network

Juwan Johnson has been placed on the COVID-19 list for Week 16.

Odell Beckham Jr. Landing Spots: Saints, Chiefs, Patriots among possible suitors for OBJ - Pro Football Network

The Saints continue to be linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but this time as a potential landing spot for Beckham in 2022.

Rod Walker: Cha-Ching!!! 30 years ago, Saints won franchise’s long-awaited first division title - NOLA

22nd marks the 30th anniversary of the Saints winning their first division title.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...