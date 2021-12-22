Fleur-de-Links, December 22: Saints tight end placed on COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
New t-shirt available to commemorate CJ Gardner-Johnson refusing to back down - Canal Street Chronicles
BreakingT has released a new t-shirt of C.J. Gardner-Johnson taunting Tom Brady the most recent Sunday Night Football game between the two teams.
Tom Brady Details Sideline Altercation With Saints - Sports Illustrated
Tom Brady continues to sidestep the accusation that he shouted an expletive at Dennis Allen in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints, saying, “So that’s just football players being football players.”
It’s time for another Blackout. Saints ask fans to wear black to Monday’s Dolphins game. - NOLA
The upcoming game between the Saints and the Miami Dolphins is labeled as a “Blackout,” where the Saints will be wearing all black and are asking their fans to also wear black to the game.
Microsoft and New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson have fun with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady tossing a tablet - ESPN
Microsoft has responded to C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Twitter trolling regarding Tom Brady breaking his Microsoft tablet. (Tweet below)
Saints TE Juwan Johnson Placed On COVID-19 List - Saints News Network
Juwan Johnson has been placed on the COVID-19 list for Week 16.
Odell Beckham Jr. Landing Spots: Saints, Chiefs, Patriots among possible suitors for OBJ - Pro Football Network
The Saints continue to be linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but this time as a potential landing spot for Beckham in 2022.
Rod Walker: Cha-Ching!!! 30 years ago, Saints won franchise’s long-awaited first division title - NOLA
22nd marks the 30th anniversary of the Saints winning their first division title.
.@camjordan94 had himself a game #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/jfltJJlQYU— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 22, 2021
Who's We???— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) December 22, 2021
We've reviewed the tape and while we don't recommend throwing your @surface (even if your friend holds the NFL record for career completions), here are some tips for caring for your Surface: https://t.co/bgqgb2PgJe— Microsoft Support (@MicrosoftHelps) December 21, 2021
